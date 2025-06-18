Road blockade in Shariatpur over Chhatra Dal committee sparks public suffering

Tensions escalated again in Shariatpur today as aggrieved leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal staged a road blockade demanding the dissolution of the newly announced convening committee of the district unit.

Protesters blocked the Shariatpur-Dhaka regional highway at Chourangi this afternoon, halting traffic for an hour and causing a 4km tailback on both sides. Patients heading to Shariatpur District Hospital and nearby private clinics, students, and emergency vehicles were severely affected.

Photo: Jahid Hasan Roni

The protesting faction alleged that the committee, announced on June 3, included married individuals, non-students, and persons with political affiliations outside BNP, while excluding grassroots activists. They accused convener HM Zakir of having ties with Awami League leaders and said the committee included electricians, court clerks, and outsiders.

"We do not accept this committee. Until it is dissolved, we will continue our movement," said joint convener Atikur Rahman.

Photo: Jahid Hasan Roni

Since the announcement, the faction has been protesting for 15 consecutive days, organising marches, torch processions, and road blockades.

Convener Zakir denied the allegations, saying, "One group began opposing the committee from the start. We urged calm, but they continue to organise disruptive programmes.

"Public frustration is mounting. They block roads, stage rallies, and create fear," said one resident.

Photo: Jahid Hasan Roni

An ambulance driver, requesting anonymity, said he was delayed 40 minutes while trying to transfer a critical patient. Another local, Ilias Mridha, said he was unable to take his grandmother to the hospital due to the blockade.

BNP District General Secretary Sardar AKM Nasir Uddin Kalu said, "Chhatra Dal is no longer under our control. We urge the central committee to intervene and stop this suffering."