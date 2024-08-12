RMG workers want reforms

Bangladesh Garment Workers' Solidarity presented an 11-point demand to the newly formed interim government, calling for improvements for garment workers and other key labourers vital to the country's development.

At a meeting titled "Garment Workers' Expectations from the Interim Government" held at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital, the organisation demanded justice for the murder of garment worker Shubho Sheel and six others, urging state honours for all workers killed during clashes centring the quota reform movement, appropriate compensation for their families, and proper treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.

The group also called for the immediate withdrawal of all repressive cases filed during the 2023 wage increase movement and the release of 57 expatriate workers imprisoned in the UAE in connection with the protests.

Taslima Akhter, the organisation's president, emphasised the need for a reform to the minimum wage board and a reconsideration of the demand for a minimum wage of Tk 25,000.

She highlighted the need for unions, proper daycare centres for workers' children, extension of paid maternity leave to six months, and the creation of anti-sexual harassment complaint cells in factories.

The organisation called for the formation of a national commission to ensure safe working conditions, national policy dialogue on housing, healthcare, education, and fair retirement benefits, and the enactment of laws for compensation adhering to international standards.

Speakers underscored that previous regimes suppressed workers' protests, especially during the 2023 wage movement, and stressed the importance of safeguarding workers' rights to free speech and organisation.