RMG workers' protest halts traffic on Dhaka Mymensingh highway

Workers of two ready-made garment factories blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears, halting traffic movement on both of its lanes this morning.

Following the blockade, there has been a10-kilometre traffic jam stretching from Tongi to Chandina intersection in Gazipur.

The workers of Sirak Garment Factory and FullEver BD Limited took position on the highway at Chhoydana in the city around 9:00am, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Al Mamun.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Hasna Hena said the RMG workers have been staging demonstration demanding arrears.

The vehicular movement remains suspended on the highway till filing of this report at 11:00am.