RMG workers protest in Gazipur over unpaid wages

Workers of a ready-made garment factory in Gazipur protested in front of the factory for an hour this morning demanding three months' unpaid salaries.

More than 300 workers from Peacock Garments and Print Ltd in North Bangnahati area gathered in front of the factory around 10:00am and started the sit-in.

The workers said that their June and July wages remain unpaid and the month of August is about to ends.

They complained that they were never paid the full salaries at a time in the past two years. They only received the salaries in small amount like Tk 500/1000, one of the workers said.

The workers reported assaults if they refused receive these small payments.

"We will protest until our demand is met," the workers said.

Gazipur Industrial Police are present at the scene and negotiating with the factory owners, said Inspector Abdur Noor.

The factory owner, Md Kamruzzaman Milon, was unreachable over mobile phone despite repeated attempts.

Contacted, SM Monim Rumi, production director of the factory, said that their two months' salaries will be paid on Thursday and starting from the next month, the salaries will be paid by the 10th of each month, he said.

Traffic on regional roads near the factory was halted for an hour due to the protest, locals said.