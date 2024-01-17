RMG workers protest dismissal of colleagues

Around 500 RMG workers in Savar started demonstration on the factory premises yesterday, protesting the termination of their colleagues.

The workers of Anlima Textile Limited started the protest in Ulail area next to Dhaka-Aricha highway around 9:00am. They said the factory authorities have been unfairly terminating their colleagues for the past few days and not paying arrears.

The factory's assistant vice president (HR admin) Kaium Miah denied the allegation. "Many workers resigned due to work shortage. I can assure that all those who have resigned have been paid their fair dues including service benefits," he said.

ABM Rashidul Bari, assistant superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said they are trying to resolve the issue.