RMG workers must accept new wage

PM says at meeting of AL Central Working Committee

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the readymade garment workers must accept the wage that has been fixed by the RMG sector wage board.

Delivering her introductory speech at the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting at the Gono Bhaban, she also said her government provides various benefits for garment workers from time to time.

The PM warned that if the workers don't accept the newly declared pay and continue to take to the streets on instigations by vested quarters, it may cause their death.

"They [instigators] will create such a situation that workers will lose their jobs and will have to return to their villages."

On Tuesday, the RMG sector wage board announced Tk 12,500 as minimum wage against their demand for at least Tk 23,000. Currently, the minimum wage is Tk 8,000.

Hasina, also the AL president, said her government's main target is to help hold a free, fair, and neutral election, reports BSS.

"Election is nearing. It [vote] is the democratic and constitutional right of the people. Protecting this right and holding a free, fair, and neutral election is the goal of the government."

Mentioning that establishing this democratic right of the people is the outcome of her party's movement and efforts, she said, "Free, fair, and neutral elections are taking place [in Bangladesh] because of Awami League's contribution."

Hasina said her party believes in the democratic and constitutional rights of the people, saying, "The Awami League repeatedly came to power through people's vote, formed government and developed the socioeconomic condition of people."

She urged the countrymen to resist the arsonists, saying that there is no room for arsonists and militants in the country, said the BSS report.

"I call upon the people to resist those who are carrying out terrorist activities, arson attacks in the country now like you [people] resisted them in 2013 and 2014."

Coming down heavily on the BNP for unleashing arson attacks again in the country, Hasina said whenever people live in peace, the BNP resorts to criminal activities and arson terrorism.

"We have to save people from this unrest and arson terrorism, this is our main task."

Expressing apprehension about the economic slowdown due to BNP's blockade, Hasina said the vested quarters are hatching conspiracies to cripple Bangladesh economically, added the BSS report.

"They're conspiring from every side to create an unnatural situation in the country through arson terrorism and killing people. We have to move ahead facing all these issues as the people of the country are ours."