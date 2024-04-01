RMG workers leave road, take position near Gazipur factory demanding wages, Eid bonuses

Workers of a garment factory left the Kashimpur regional road after seven hours and took position in front of the factory in Konabari area under Gazipur City Corporation today, demanding unpaid salaries and Eid bonuses.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Industrial Police (Kashimpur Sub-Zone) Dipak Chandra Majumder told The Daily Star around 1:00pm that the workers of Kaya Net Composite Garment had left the road and were staging a sit-in in front of the factory.

Around 6:00am, thousands of workers of Kaya Net Composite Garment took to the street and blocked the Kashimpur regional road, halting traffic movement.

After the workers blocked the road, Sub-Inspector Saidur Rahman of Konabari Police Station told The Daily Star that the workers were protesting on the road demanding their arrears and bringing allegations that the authorities are yet to pay their Eid bonuses or their salaries for the month of February.

The workers said they would continue their movement until they were paid.

Kaya Net Composite Limited's Administration Officer Suman Mia said only the salary for the month of February was due. "I will try to negotiate and solve the problem."

At present, the factory located at Jarun employs around 8,000 workers, factory sources said.

Contacted, SI Enamul Haque of the local police station said members of Gazipur Industrial Police and Konabari police were at the spot to bring the situation under control.