RMG workers in Gazipur join workplace, demand dues

Workers of Gazipur's ready-made garments and textile factories demanded payment of their due salaries for the month of July as factories reopened today.

Factories were closed last week due to the violence surrounding the students' anti-discrimination movement and subsequent curfew imposition across the country.

Many workers were seen going to the factories this morning. They said they have not received last month's salary yet.

Sadma Group Owner and BGMEA Vice-President Nasir Uddin told The Daily Star that last month's due salary will be paid this week. Many factory owners have been unable to pay salaries due to the disruption in banking services.

Rafiq Miah, a worker of Meek Knit factory, said workers have joined their workplaces. But landlords will not let them stay if they do not get the salary on time and pay rent.

Shafiul Alam, Gazipur Metropolitan President of Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, said the workers have returned to the workplace and joined the work.

He said, "Although there is some panic, the working environment has returned. Workers in several factories have not yet received their salaries from last month. They are unable to buy their necessary essentials as they are yet to get their payment."

He said that several factories are closed as the situation is beyond the control of the owners. "I request them to discuss with the workers to open the closed factories immediately."

Azizul Islam, General Secretary of Gazipur Garment Workers Trade Union Centre, said that the workers of Moon Light Garments Ltd and Ehsan Garments Ltd have not been paid as of today.

Meanwhile, a joint task force of the army have started working on the security of the factories in the district.

While visiting the factory of Sparrow Apparels Limited, Colonel Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin of Savar Cantonment said, "Army men are on the field to provide security in the industrial area."

The task force, which was formed two days ago, is working in various areas, including Gazipur city and Ashulia, to ensure security.

According to information provided by the industrial police in Gazipur, there are more than 2,000 ready-made garments and textile factories in the district. At least 22 lakh workers work in these factories.