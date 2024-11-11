RMG workers free Dhaka-Mymensingh highway after 55 hours

Traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway returned to normal this afternoon after a 55-hour protest by RMG workers from five factories of the T&Z Group.

Mosharraf Hossain, assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, confirmed the development to The Daily Star around 2:30pm.

The protest, which spanned three consecutive days, had badly disrupted movement on the highway, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Mosharraf said, while the workers' overdue salaries have yet to be paid, discussions are ongoing between the factory owners and workers' representatives.

"The problem will be solved soon," he added.

Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun also reported that traffic flow has resumed, though congestion remains high on the highway as it adjusts to regular volume.

RMG workers from five factories of T&Z Group blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Basan area in Gazipur since Saturday, demanding overdue wages for September and October.