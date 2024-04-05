RMG workers demonstrate for arrears

Hundreds of workers from Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd in Dhamrai protested for the second consecutive day yesterday, demanding their salaries for March and Eid bonuses.

The demonstration began at 8:00am near Sombhag Union Parishad Bazar.

Arriving at the factory, workers found it closed without prior notice, leading to frustration and anger. They protested in front of the factory, attempting to block the Dhaka-Aricha highway, said Russell Pramanik, president of the Bangladesh Textile and Clothing Industry Workers League's regional committee.

Dhamrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam said that after initially dispersing the protesters, a meeting was held involving workers, labour leaders, and factory authorities.

"Factory authorities assured disbursement of all salaries and bonuses on April 8," he said, adding that additional police personnel were deployed to prevent any disturbances.

Despite repeated attempts factory's managing director, Abu Bakar Siddique Khan, could not be contacted over phone.