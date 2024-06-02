RMG workers demand wages, Eid bonus by June 10

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati, an RMG workers' platform, demonstrated in Dhaka yesterday, demanding full salaries with overtime and Eid bonuses by June 10.

They also demanded that the government stop excessive bus fares and ensure safe travel arrangements for garment workers during the Eid journey.

To press home their demands, they brought out a procession from Purana Paltan and later held a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Speaking at the event, Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati, said nearly 80 percent of Bangladesh's foreign exchange earnings come from the hard work of garment workers, but they face various challenges during the two Eid celebrations every year.

She expressed concern over the common practice of factories failing to pay bonuses on time. Workers have faced mistreatment and abuse when they protest demanding arrears, said Taslima.

The labour leaders said during Eid travel every year, transport fares double and even triple. Garment workers risk their lives by taking low-cost transport to reach home. The government needs to address this issue, they said.