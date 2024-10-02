RMG Worker’s death: JU students block road in protest Rally held in DU

Students of Jahangirnagar University yesterday blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway protesting the killing of an RMG worker during Monday's clash.

Kawsar Ahmed Khan, 26, a sewing machine operator at Mango Tex factory, was shot dead during the clash between protesting workers and law enforcers in Ashulia of Savar on Monday.

JU students took position in front of the university's entrance on the highway around 1:15pm and left the place 45 minutes later.

The death of a worker at the hands of state forces is unacceptable, as workers, who also died during the student-people movement which toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime, are an integral part of the "New Bangladesh", said Riddha Anindya Ganguly, general secretary of the Bangladesh Students' Union's JU unit.

BSU also held a protest rally at the base of the Raju memorial sculpture in DU yesterday.

"If a government formed through bloodshed cannot ensure wages for workers like Kawsar and instead shoots them, no amount of reforms will make a difference," said the organisation's DU unit president Meghmallar Bosu.