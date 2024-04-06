RMG workers continue protests demanding arrears

Ready-made garments workers yesterday brought out a "flag procession" and labour assembly in Savar's Hemayetpur area in Dhaka, demanding payment of their outstanding salaries and Eid bonuses equal to one month's salary.

Around 100 workers from several factories participated in the demonstration under the banner of Jatiya Garments Sramik Federation around 4:00pm.

The procession started in front of the regional office of the organisation in Hemayetpur area and ended in Hemayetpur bus stand area on ​​Dhaka-Aricha highway, followed by a short assembly.

The programme was presided over by Amirul Haque Amin, president of the organisation.

The speakers at the programme demanded that the RMG factory owners clear all outstanding salaries and arrears of workers and pay them Eid bonuses equal to one month's salary and allowances before the festival.

The labour leaders warned of tougher movement if their demands are not met.