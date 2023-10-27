Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 10:07 AM

Bangladesh

RMG workers continue protest for pay hike

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM

Demanding Tk 23,000 as minimum wage, garment workers continued their protests for the fourth day yesterday.

The workers gathered in Gazipur's Kaliakair Pallividyut area around 10:00am, blocking the Dhaka-Tangail highway, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.

"This led to severe traffic congestion on the entire 5-km stretch from Konabari to Safipur. Police are trying to control the situation," he added.

On Wednesday, two workers' groups blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mouchak and Kaliakair areas.

