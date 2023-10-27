RMG workers continue protest for pay hike
Demanding Tk 23,000 as minimum wage, garment workers continued their protests for the fourth day yesterday.
The workers gathered in Gazipur's Kaliakair Pallividyut area around 10:00am, blocking the Dhaka-Tangail highway, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.
"This led to severe traffic congestion on the entire 5-km stretch from Konabari to Safipur. Police are trying to control the situation," he added.
On Wednesday, two workers' groups blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mouchak and Kaliakair areas.
