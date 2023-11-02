RMG workers block roads in Mirpur for third straight day

Garment workers today blocked the main road at Mirpur-11 in Dhaka for the third consecutive day demanding pay hikes.

They also demanded the arrest of those who attacked protesting workers in the last two days.

The workers started gathering in front of the garment factory Epyillion at 7:45am today. They blocked the road around 8:00am, halting traffic movement in the area. They also blocked the Kalshi intersection around 8:30am.

Workers also threatened to vandalise vehicles trying to cross that section of the road, reports our reporter from the spot.

"We are continuing our peaceful agitation demanding a salary hike," said one of the workers. "But we were attacked. The attackers have not been arrested yet. No one values our lives," said a protesting worker said.

Another worker, also seeking anonymity, told The Daily Star, "I have been working for about 16 years. Now I get a salary of Tk 13,500. I can't run my family with this money now. The living cost is much higher than the salary can provide. After paying the house rent, there is not much left for food."

Another worker said, "I have to work hard at the factory. Compared to my work load, they pay me a little. The prices of everything in the markets have gone out of my hands. All these factors left me with no choice but to fight for our rights. I need a better salary to live."

No police could be reached for comment when the report was filed at 9:30am.