RMG workers block roads in Ctg over unpaid wages

Workers from two garment factories in Chattogram blocked roads in separate areas of the port city today for an hour, demanding their unpaid wages.

This incident comes amid ongoing unrest in the garment sector across various districts. The blockades were lifted following assurances from the police and relevant authorities, reports our local staff correspondent.

According to police sources, around 800 to 900 workers from Ittadi Jeans in the Aturar Depot area of Muradpur took to the streets at around 11:30am, blocking the main road to demand months of unpaid wages.

On information, officers from the Industrial Police and the Baizid Bostami Police Station rushed to the scene to negotiate with the workers.

Nadira Noor, additional superintendent of police of the Chattogram Industrial Police, told The Daily Star, "The workers took to the streets, halting traffic in demand of their overdue payments. Police quickly responded and brought the situation under control."

Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Baizid Bostami Police Station, said, "The workers blocked the road for about an hour. We spoke with the factory owner and urged them to meet with the agitating workers. After the meeting, the workers lifted the blockade following assurances from the factory owner."

Meanwhile, workers from Aksa Garments blocked the road in the Agrabad area around 3:30pm, halting vehicular movement for an hour.

They cleared the road around 4:30pm after receiving similar assurances from the factory owners, said police.