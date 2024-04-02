RMG workers block road in Gazipur for 2nd straight day demanding wages, Eid bonuses

Hundreds of workers of a garment factory blocked the Kashimpur regional road for the second consecutive day today in Konabari area under Gazipur City Corporation, demanding unpaid salaries and Eid bonuses.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Industrial Police (Kashimpur Sub-Zone) Dipak Chandra Majumder confirmed that workers of Kaya Net Composite Garment took to the street and blocked the Kashimpur regional road around 6:00am.

The protesting workers said they would continue their movement until they were paid, he said.

The factory's Administration Officer Suman Mia could not be contacted for his comments. However, he yesterday said that only the salary for the month of February was due and he will try to negotiate and solve the problem.

At present, the factory located at Jarun employs around 8,000 workers, factory sources said.

Members of Gazipur Industrial Police and Konabari police were at the spot trying to bring the situation under control.