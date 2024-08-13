RMG workers block road for arrears

Demanding unpaid wages and the reopening of factory, over a thousand workers of a garment factory blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for more than an hour yesterday morning.

The protest began at 9:00am, causing a shutdown of the highway from 9:45am, said Al Mamun, a traffic inspector (TI) of Chandana Chowrasta.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Rezaul Haque said Apparels Plus Limited was closed on July 17 under Section 13(1) of the 2006 Labour Law.

The protesters want the factory to reopen and their wages to be paid, Rezaul added.

Traffic returned to normal around 11:00am with the help of students assisting traffic police officers, said Al Mamun.

He said the protesting workers have since gathered in front of the factory to voice their dissent.

Factory owner Shahadat Hossain could not be contacted for comments.