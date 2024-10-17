RMG workers block Nabinagar-Chandra highway demanding official’s removal

Workers of a ready-made garment factory in the Ashulia industrial area blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra highway, demanding the removal of a senior official, leading to a 3-kilometre-long tailback.

Around a thousand workers from Gilden Activewear Bangladesh Limited (GAB) began blocking the road in the Palashbari area at around 10:00am, with the protest continuing until the report was filed at 2:45pm.

The protesting workers said they had previously protested over various demands, including the removal of the factory's country director, Taijul Islam.

Although the owner initially agreed to meet the demands and removed Taijul, the authorities later reinstated him. This led to the renewed protest, with workers demanding his permanent removal.

Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star over the phone that the workers were protesting by blocking the road, demanding the removal of a senior official.

"We are trying to convince the workers to clear the road," he said.

Efforts to contact the factory authorities were unsuccessful, reports our local correspondent.