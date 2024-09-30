RMG workers block Nabinagar-Chandra highway demanding arrears, factory reopening

Workers of Birds Group in the Ashulia industrial area blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra highway this morning, demanding arrears and reopening of the factory.

The demonstration started around 9:30am at the Baipail and Savar DOHS areas, and as of 12:30pm, the protest was still taking place, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station.

Members of law enforcement are working to restore normal traffic flow, he added.

The protest follows a notice issued by Birds Group on August 27, citing financial difficulties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic downturn.

The company stated it had been operating at a loss for some time and was unable to secure new work orders. As a result, the company announced the closure of its subsidiaries, including RNR Fashions Ltd, Birds Garments Ltd, Birds Fedrex Ltd, and Bird's A&Z Ltd, effective August 28, reports our Savar correspondent quoting police.

One of the protesting workers said that the factory had been closed without paying workers their wages for the last three months.

"We are protesting to demand our dues and the reopening of the factory. If our demands are not met, we will continue the demonstration," he said.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments Workers Trade Union Centre, told The Daily Star that a meeting was held with the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and other parties after Birds Group announced the closure. At the meeting, it was agreed that the workers would be paid all statutory dues by today.

However, Birds Group informed workers today that they would not be able to make the payments. That's why workers are protesting, he said.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that while most factories in the area were operating normally, several factories had either closed for the day or were on "no work, no pay" status under Section 13(1) of the Labor Act.

Eleven factories were closed today, while seven others were on general holiday, he added.