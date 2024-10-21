RMG workers block Nabinagar-Chandra highway

They are demanding unpaid wages, factory reopening

Workers of a closed garment factory in the Ashulia industrial area staged protests today, blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway demanding three months' unpaid wages and the reopening of their factory.

The protest, involving hundreds of employees from Generation Next factory, began around 8:00am at the Baipail intersection and was still going on as of writing this report at 3:50pm, causing severe traffic congestion on both the Nabinagar-Chandra and Baipail-Abdullahpur highways, our Savar correspondent reports.

According to the workers, the factory authorities abruptly shut down the factory, leaving them with three months of unpaid wages, while staff members are owed four months' salaries.

Despite the presence of officials of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and police officials during previous discussions, the factory management has repeatedly failed to meet payment deadlines or take any steps towards reopening, they added.

The workers said they will not leave until their demands are met.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police 1, told The Daily Star, "The factory declared a general holiday a few weeks ago without settling the workers' dues. We've held several discussions with the factory owners and BGMEA to resolve the issue, but the workers took to the streets today because their salaries remain unpaid.

"Efforts are underway to clear the road and resolve the matter with the factory authorities," he said.