RMG workers block highway for second day

Garment workers have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for second consecutive day over arrears, causing severe disruptions for travellers.

Around 2,000 workers from five T&Z Group factories -- T&Z Apparels Limited, Basic Clothing Limited, Apparels Plus, Basic Knitwear Limited, and Apparel Art Limited -- blocked the highway at Gazipur's Basan area around 8:00am yesterday, demanding three months' overdue wages.

"We've waited long enough based on the owners' promises. We can't wait any longer," a protesting worker said.

Gazipur Industrial Police Assistant Superintendent Mosharraf Hossain said, "We've tried several times to mediate, but the employer has repeatedly failed to meet payment deadlines."

The officer could not provide a timeline for resolving the standoff.

Workers said the employer missed the deadline for payments multiple times.

Due to the blockage, traffic pressure intensified on adjacent highways including Dhaka-Kishoreganj, Dhaka-Tangail, and Dhaka-Sylhet.

"A trip from Dhaka to Kishoreganj took eight hours today [yesterday] instead of the usual three," said Fetema Begum, a traveller heading to Kishoreganj.

Meanwhile, a notice from the T&Z Group's chairman, issued on Saturday, apologised for the delays, citing power supply issues as the cause of factory closures. However, repeated attempts to contact the factory officials were unsuccessful.