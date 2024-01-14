RMG workers block highway for pay hike

Hundreds of garment workers protested in Konabari and Targach areas of Gazipur, demanding adjustment in salaries under the new wage board.

Traffic movement on Dhaka-Tangail highway remained suspended as around 700 workers of Meigo Bangladesh (Bay-Economic Zone) Ltd blocked the highway around 7:45am to realise their six-point demand.

According to police and factory sources, the workers took position beside the Dhaka-Tangail highway around 7:30am. Later, they blocked the road around 7:45am.

Referring to their six-point demand, the workers said according to the new wage structure announced by the government, they have to be included in Grade 1 to 4.

However, most of the workers have been included under Grade 3 and 4 to reduce the authorities' costs, they said.

The salary structure should be determined according to Tafsil "A" and "B". Instead of 10 hours workday, the salary should be fixed as eight hours workday. The basic salary and overtime rate should be fixed according to government rules, and workers demonstrating for their rights cannot be fired, they said.

Admin Manager of Meigo Bangladesh (Bay-Economic Zone) Ltd, Md Khalid Hasan, said efforts are underway to resolve the matter.

Mohammad Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said some workers protested in front of the Bay-Economic Zone.

Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation and Intelligence) Md Imran Ahmed said the workers have been protesting for the past few days. In continuation, they blocked the road yesterday.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers of Moonlight Garments Ltd and Ehsan Garments workers started demonstration in Targach area around 8:00am.

Contacted, Sub-inspector Sharmin, a duty officer of Gacha Police Station, said they do not know about the demonstration but will look into the matter.

Labour leader Azizul Islam said over 100 workers of the two factories have been demonstrating.

This correspondent tried to contact Ataur Rahman, senior admin officer of Moonlight Garments Ltd and Ehsan Garments, for comments but he did not pick up the phone.