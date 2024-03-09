RMG workers block highway in Gazipur for two hours demanding salaries under new structure

Garment workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur for two hours this morning, demanding salaries under the new payment structure.

Workers of Dutch Bangla Spinning Mills in Sreepur upazila blocked the highway from around 6:00am.

The protesting workers said that they have been demanding salary under the new structure for the last three months. But there was no response from the authorities.

Photo: Star

Moreover, some protestors also said that they did not get their salary timely in the last few months.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Ariful Islam said traffic movement resumed around 8:00am, adding that the workers were still in front of the factory till 8:45am.

During the protest, the workers were seen throwing brickbats at the police. In return, the law enforcers threw five sound grenades to bring the situation under control, Ariful Islam said.

Traffic is now moving freely.

Despite multiple attempts, our correspondent failed to get Dutch Bangla Spinning Mill's authorities' comments in this regard.