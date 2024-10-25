RMG workers block highway for arrears

The workers of TNZ Apparels Limited, a ready-made garments factory in Gazipur, blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway yesterday morning, demanding their unpaid salaries for September.

More than 500 workers of the factory blocked the highway around 8:30am in Bason area and continued till noon.

"The 3,300 employees in our factory have not received salaries for September yet," said a protesting worker wishing anonymity.

Al Mamun, inspector of Gazipur Traffic Police, said the Dhaka-bound end of the highway remained blocked since 11:00am, causing severe traffic congestion that stretched for around 6 kilometres from Tongi to Joydebpur.

Industrial Police personnel were in negotiations with the protesting workers, and efforts were being made to resolve the situation by coordinating between factory owners, workers, and the police.

Factory Director Shahadat Hossain could not be reached over phone.