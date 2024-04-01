RMG workers block Gazipur regional road demanding wages, Eid bonuses

Workers of a garment factory blocked a regional road in Konabari area under Gazipur City Corporation this morning demanding unpaid salaries and Eid bonuses.

Thousands of workers of Kaya Net Composite Garment factory took to the street and blocked the Kashimpur regional road from 6:00am, halting traffic movement.

Sub-inspector Saidur Rahman of Konabari Police Station told The Daily Star that the workers have been protesting on the road demanding their arrears bringing allegations that the authorities are yet to pay their Eid bonuses or their salaries for the month of February.

The workers said they would continue their movement until the they were paid.

Keya Neat Composite Limited's Administration Officer Suman Mia said only the salary for the month of February was due. "I will try to negotiate and solve the problem."

At present, the factory located at Jarun employs around 8,000 workers, factory sources said.

Contacted, SI Enamul Haque of the local police station said members of Gazipur Industrial Police and Konabari police were at the spot to bring the situation under control.

The workers continue the protest till 9:20am when the report was filed.