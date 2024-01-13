RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway for adjustment in salaries

Hundreds of garment workers have been protesting in Konabari and Targach areas of Gazipur, demanding adjustment in salaries under the new wage board.

Traffic movement on Dhaka-Tangail highway remains suspended as around 700 workers of Meigo Bangladesh (Bay-Economic Zone) Ltd blocked the highway around 7:45am to realise their six-point demand.

According to police and factory sources, the workers took position beside the Dhaka-Tangail highway around 7:30am with their six-point demand. Later, the workers blocked the highway around 7:45am.

Referring to their six-point demand, the workers said, "According to the new wage structure announced by the government, we have to be included in Grade 1 to 4. But most of our workers have been included under Grade 3 and 4 to reduce the authorities' cost. The salary structure should be determined according to Tafsil 'A' and 'B'. Instead of 10 hours workday, the salary should be fixed as eight hours workday.

The basic salary and overtime rate should be fixed according to government rules, and workers demonstrating for their rights cannot be fired, they said.

Admin Manager of Meigo Bangladesh (Bay-Economic Zone) Ltd, Md Khalid Hasan, said that the salary of the workers has been increased but they did not like it. He also said that efforts are underway to resolve the matter.

Mohammad Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said that in the morning, some workers protested in front of the Bay-Economic Zone.

Gazipur Industrial Police-2, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation and Intelligence) Md Imran Ahmed said that the workers have been protesting for the past few days. In continuation, they blocked the road today.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers of Moonlight Garments Ltd and Ehsan Garments workers started demonstration in Targach area around 8:00am.

Contacted, Sub-inspector Sharmin, a duty officer of Gacha Police Station, said that they do not know about the demonstration but will look into the matter.

Labour leader Azizul Islam said over 100 workers of the two factories have been demonstrating demanding a pay hike through introducing a new wage board.

The workers said the workers under first and second grade have not been paid as per their grades. They were shown as Grade 3-4 workers. So that the factory authorities can pay us less. Our senior operators have been shown as junior operators.

Our Gazipur correspondent tried to contact with Ataur Rahman, senior admin officer of Moonlight Garments Ltd and Ehsan Garments for his comment but he didn't pick up the phone.