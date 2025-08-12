RMG workers block Dhaka–Mymensingh highway over factory closure, unpaid wages

Workers of Rowa Fashions Limited blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway in Gazipur this morning, demanding the reopening of their factory and payment of arrears.

Around 150 to 200 workers staged the protest near the flyover adjacent to Bhogra Bypass in Bason Police Station around 8:45am, halting traffic on the highway.

Wahiduzzaman Raju, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, told The Daily Star from the scene that efforts were under way to restore order.

"We are trying to control the situation… details will be announced later," he said at 10:15am, confirming the blockade was still in place.

The protesters said they were demanding their July salaries and opposing the factory's relocation.

The factory owner issued a notice yesterday, under Section 13(1) of the labour law to shut the factor, citing unrest and financial losses.

Police said several other factories in the Chowdhurybari area were forced to close due to the demonstration.

Two teams of Industrial Police have been deployed to the site.

Owner Enayet Karim said workers would be paid one month's salary.

"I am selling land to pay the dues. Once the sale is complete, I will clear the payments. I need a few days," he said.