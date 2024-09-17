RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for arrears

Hundreds of workers from Seasons Dresses Limited have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Tongi area, demanding their "unpaid wages" for the months of July and August.

The protest began at 9:30am, halting traffic movement on the highway.

The workers will not leave the highway until they receive their salaries, the protesters told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity.

Photo: Collected

Over 500 workers of the garments factory located in the Khanpara area under Tongi Paschim Thana in Gazipur participated in the protest.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, Mosharraf Hossain, confirmed the presence of law enforcement at the scene.

"The industrial police are working with the concerned authorities to manage the situation," he told The Daily Star at 10:15am.

At the time of filing this report, traffic on the highway remained halted, and attempts to contact the management of Seasons Dresses Limited for comment were unsuccessful.

According to factory sources, the total workforce number of the factory is around 1,500.