RMG workers block Dhaka-M'singh highway demanding attendance bonus

Thousands of RMG workers of a garment factory blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning in Bagherbazar area of Gazipur, demanding attendance bonuses.

The protest led to severe traffic congestion from Chandana Chowrasta to Mauna.

According to the industrial police, the workers have been demonstrating on the highway since 8:00am. Heavy traffic was reported across multiple points on the highway due to the blockage.

Several protesting workers, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The Daily Star that many garment factories across the country are providing an attendance bonus. They heard that workers of other factories were receiving this bonus, and now they are demanding the same at their factory.

With rising prices and financial pressures, workers explained that it is becoming difficult to run their households without this additional payment. "We can't survive on our current salary," one worker said, highlighting the urgent need for the attendance bonus.

When contacted, Ziaul Kabir Khokon, president of the Garment Workers Trade Union Kendra in Gazipur, said various factories are giving an attendance bonus of Tk 750 per month to workers who arrive on time and work regularly.

"This bonus is the workers' right, and their demand is justified," he added.

At 10:00am, Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Suman Mia confirmed that the workers' protest was ongoing, with significant traffic disruptions from Chandana Chaurasta to Mauna.

Police are trying to keep the traffic flowing.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Gazipur Industrial Police Mosharraf Hossain told The Daily Star that around 300 workers of MM Fashion and Composite Ltd, located in the Khailkur area, are on strike inside the factory, halting production to demand payment of their salaries for the month of August. Negotiations between the workers and factory owners are ongoing, he added.

In Tongi, since 8:00am, around 1,500 workers of Seasons Dresses Limited, located on Khan Para Road under Tongi West Police Station, have stopped production work to demand their remaining half salary for the month of July and are observing a strike on the factory premises.

According to authorities, the workers are scheduled to receive the remaining portion of their July salary later this month.

Additionally, around 500 workers of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited, located in the Satish Baganbari area of Tongi West Police Station, have been on strike inside the factory since this morning, demanding their August salary. Workers are currently engaged in talks with the factory owners.

In a related development, Beximco Pharmaceutical workers in Tongi are also on strike over several demands.