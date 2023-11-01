RMG workers' better-pay demo: Factories vandalised in Mirpur-1

Garment factories in the capital's Mirpur-1 were vandalised allegedly by a section of RMG workers who have been demonstrating for a hike in wages.

They were chased and dispersed by people wearing Awami League T-shirts, witnesses said.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shah Ali Police Station, said a section of workers were throwing brick chunks at factories that were open in order to bring out the workers inside.

While visiting the spot, a reporter of The Daily Star found that at least 300 people gathered in the area around 10:00am and blocked the road and started demonstration.

At one point, some entered nearby garment factories and hurled brick chunks and stones at windows, shattering them. Roadside shops were also damaged.

Around 10:30am, a group of youths, wearing T-shirts with Awami League logo, appeared on the scene with sticks. They chased the workers and drove them away.

Some local Awami League leaders and activists were also seen at the spot, our correspondent said.

Iqbal Hossain Rubel, owner of Rose Fashion Garment Factory which came under attack, told The Daily Star, "My factory is small, only 80 workers work there. Workers vandalised five to six such factories.

"My factory was closed. In the morning, the agitated workers broke the lock of the gate and entered the factory and vandalised it. Some of the workers had helmets on their heads," he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Ward 8 Councillor Kasem Molla was also present at the spot.

About AL men chasing the workers, he denied the allegation and said, "BNP-Jamaat people, posing as garment workers, vandalised some factories and attacked shops. No one from the Awami League chased the workers. Local people chased them."