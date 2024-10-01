RMG workers again block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for arrears

RMG workers of a garment factory once again blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, one of the country's busiest highways, this morning demanding their unpaid wages.

The highway reopened early today after it was blocked by the workers for nearly seven hours. Now, the workers have shut down the highway again this morning, halting traffic movement.

The workers from Apparel Plus Limited resumed their protest around 8:00am today in the Bhogra area of Gazipur, demanding the settlement of their overdue salaries, reports our local correspondent.

"The factory has closed without clearing our arrears. We won't leave the road until we get what we're owed," said one of the agitating workers.

"Lard lords will ask for the rent as the month has ended. We need to pay rent and school fees also," he said.

Shafiul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation for the Gazipur Metropolitan, confirmed that the factory had announced its closure on August 14.

A tripartite agreement [between workers, factory, and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments] wasmade to pay all dues, but the factory missed the September 25 deadline to pay July's wages, prompting the workers resume the protest, he said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Mohammad Ibrahim Khan said, "The workers have been protesting since last evening. They left the road at 1:00am but have now resumed their blockade."

Attempts to reach Kabir Hossain, general manager of Apparel Plus Limited, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.