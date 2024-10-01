RMG worker shot dead during clash with law enforcers

30 hurt; 20 factories shut in Ashulia; workers blame owners of breaking promises; BGMEA seeks better security for RMG units

A garment worker was shot dead and around 30 people were injured during a clash between protesting workers and law enforcers in Ashulia of Savar yesterday.

Kawsar Ahmed Khan, 26, was a sewing machine operator at Mango Tex factory. Two other workers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the clash broke out around noon in Tongibari area on the Ashulia-Baipail road when a group of workers was demonstrating demanding pay hike.

They said the workers clashed with police, industrial police, Rab, and army personnel. At least five vehicles of law enforcers were vandalised.

Kawsar, along with the two injured, was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar where doctors declared him dead on arrival around 1:00pm.

Enamul Haque, a physician at the hospital, told The Daily Star, "He [Kawsar] had a bullet wound on his lower abdomen while the two others were shot in the chest."

Mango Tex worker Ekramul Haque, who took them to the hospital, told The Daily Star that workers of Mondal Group were protesting. "Our factory is opposite to Mondal Group's. As we were heading home after work, law enforcers started firing at us," he said.

A senior official of Ashulia Industrial Police, wishing anonymity, said, "It is a sensitive issue, I do not want to say anything. I don't know who opened fire."

The officer said seven members of industrial police were injured during the clash. The injured include Ashulia Industrial Police SP Md Sarwar Alam, who was hit on the head by a brick chunk hurled by the protesters.

This paper last night called two officials of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for comments, but they did not pick up the phone.

Sources said at least 20 factories in the area were closed due to the violence yesterday.

WHY THE UNREST

Workers' union leaders have been complaining that the workers unrest continued because a handful of factories failed to implement their 18-point demand which was accepted in a tripartite meeting on September 24.

They said some factories were yet to pay the workers' arrears and some were not paying the Tk 225 attendance bonus and Tk 10 for tiffin.

A group of union leaders at a meeting, organised by the labour and employment ministry on Sunday night, held broken promises responsible for the latest spell of agitation in the garment manufacturing belts.

They called for an immediate implementation of their 18-point demand.

The leaders also underscored unresolved issues, like non-withdrawal of cases against workers, and workers being abused.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Sramik Trade Union Kendra, told The Daily Star that the BGMEA and the factory owners agreeing to workers' demands had calmed the industrial belt.

"My question is why Mondal Group's problem was not discussed at the BGMEA. I am not protesting against charging truncheons on workers or throwing teargas canisters at them. But why bullets were used? If the workers are still shot dead then what is the change?"

He held the government, the BGMEA, and the factory owners responsible for the killing and demanded a thorough probe.

BGMEA'S SAY

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in a statement expressed sadness at the death of Kawsar and gave Tk 5 lakh to his family as an immediate financial assistance.

BGMEA acting President Abdullah Hil Rakib, during a press conference at the BGMEA office yesterday, sought greater safety for garment factories.

Rakib said despite meeting the 18-point demand, factory owners cannot keep their units operational due to workers' demonstrations, which often spreads from one factory to another.

He claimed that the workers were taking advantage of a weak law and order.

At the press conference, affected factory owners said their units were vandalised, looted, and torched. They said they lost $4.8 lakh due to factory closures.

A few factory owners said they could not run their factories for 26 days last month and buyers were putting pressure on them for timely shipment.

Nazmul Kabir, managing director of AR Jeans, said workers were about to torch his factory on Sunday evening but law enforcers were able to stop them. He said he had goods worth Tk 200 crore in the factory then.

He did not open his factory yesterday fearing further unrest.

Kamran Sadique, director of MBM, said profit margins have plummeted to the lowest level ever because of buyers' pressure for low prices.