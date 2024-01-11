RMG union leader Babul gets bail after 56 days

After being in jail for 56 days, garment workers' union leader Babul Hossain yesterday got bail from the High Court in a vandalism and arson case.

On November 21, two lower courts refused to grant him bail in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted ad-interim bail to Babul following a bail petition.

Babul's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said now there is no legal bar for his client to get released from jail.

He said the HC granted the bail as there is no specific allegation against him (Babul), his name was not mentioned in the FIR and he is not a garment worker.

Besides, he was arrested from Gazipur 15 days after the case was filed.

Babul, general secretary of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity, was picked up from Chandana Chowrasta under the jurisdiction of Basan Police Station in Gazipur on November 14 last year in a case filed on October 30.

On November 20, a Gazipur court sent him to jail after a 24-hour remand.