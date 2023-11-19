RMG Sector: 5 int’l labour bodies urge PM to reassess minimum wage

Five international organisations, which work on labour rights and international trade, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reassess the declared minimum wage for garment workers.

The five organisations are amfori, Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), Fair Labour Association (FLA), Fair Wear, and Mondiaal FNV.

They have voiced concerns regarding the recently announced minimum wage for the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector in Bangladesh, amfori, a leading global business association for sustainable trade, said in a statement Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to the PM, highlights crucial issues and calls for a reconsideration of the decision.

Bangladesh plays a pivotal role in the global RMG sector, and the commitment of its government to international labour and industry standards is duly acknowledged.

The signatories, representing over 2,500 international brands, retailers, suppliers, and workers across global supply chains, have significant ties to Bangladesh with more than 2,900 factories.

The announcement of a new legal minimum wage of Tk 12,500 by the RMG Minimum Wage Board has prompted serious concerns.

This amount falls short of covering basic needs and a decent standard of living for the workers and contradicts the government's commitment to decent work standards.

The gap between the legal minimum wage and the average living wage in Bangladesh is the highest among major garment-producing countries, posing challenges to the RMG sector's aspirations to meet international standards and maintain its position as a responsible sourcing country.

In the letter, the signatories also voiced their support for periodic adjustments of minimum wage levels to prevent erosion of workers' purchasing power and wage inequality.

In light of the recent protests, which have resulted in casualties, the signatories further urged the authorities to respect the freedom of association, the right to strike, and the right to demonstrate. "We also called upon the government to release arrested protesters and drop all charges."

As committed parties, the signatories express their dedication to supporting a new legal minimum wage that ensures a decent living for RMG workers in Bangladesh.

The signatories requested the government to reconsider the decision of the minimum wage board and encourage employers and worker representatives to collaborate on setting a legal minimum wage that aligns with international labour and industry standards respecting human rights, the amfori said.