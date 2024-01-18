RMG factory closed over workers’ agitation

Authorities of a ready-made garment factory in Savar declared it indefinitely closed yesterday morning following workers' agitation over alleged dismissal of their fellows.

More than 500 workers of Anlima Textime Limited located in Ulail area next to the Dhaka-Aricha highway staged a protest inside the factory on Tuesday, alleging that the authorities have been dismissing workers unjustly for the last few months.

But the protesters could not give the exact number of workers dismissed by the authorities so far.

Factory Assistant Vice President (HR Admin) Razaul Kaiuom told The Daily Star that it would not be possible to run the factory if the working environment did not return to normal.

He said workers beat up the factory's General Manager Golam Kibria badly and he was taken to a hospital in the capital as his condition is critical.

He also said the workers have been resigning voluntarily as there were not enough work orders right now. But the authorities are accepting their resignation with payment of all dues, he said.

However, some of the workers told The Daily Star that the authorities were dismissing the workers and not paying dues.

They said they did not carry out any vandalism of the factory or beat up any official. The workers just went on strike on Tuesday to protest the dismissal of their co-workers, they said.

Ashulia Industrial Police said they are looking into the allegation.