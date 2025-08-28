RMCH intern doctor helps 500 patients get Tk 2 lakh injection for free

2,500 vials of costly Alteplase arrive following collaboration with global health organisation

An intern doctor's initiative has made a Tk 2 lakh lifesaving injection available for free for at least 500 patients suffering from stroke or heart attack at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Shirsha Shreyan, a student of RMCH's 61st batch and currently an intern doctor at the hospital, said he has been conducting research with the World Stroke Organization.

Recently, he informed them that in Bangladesh, most patients suffering from stroke or heart attack either die or become permanently disabled because their families cannot afford such costly injections. Since it was not possible for the government to supply it free, Shreyan reached out to Direct Relief, an Australia-based organisation that had around 5,000 vials in stock.

The injection -- Alteplase -- can save patients from death or permanent disability if administered promptly. For stroke patients, it is effective when administered within 4.5 hours of onset, and for heart attack patients, it works if injected within 12 hours.

Md Rofikul Islam, brother of the first patient to receive the injection free of cost at RMCH, expressed his relief, saying, "My brother had severe chest pain. After bringing him here, doctors diagnosed a heart block through ECG. They immediately arranged this injection, which costs around Tk 2 lakh. If we hadn't received it free, my brother might not have survived. We really don't have the means for such expensive treatment."

RMCH Medicine Unit Chief Prof Azizul Haque Azad confirmed that a foreign voluntary organisation has donated heart disease medicines worth Tk 17 crore to the hospital. He said the support came through the initiative and communication of Shreyan.

The medicines arrived in Dhaka from the Netherlands on August 20 and were handed over to RMCH authorities on Monday.

"Yesterday, 52 vials were delivered to the cardiology ward and preserved. This morning we ordered for two patients, and one of them has already received it. The patient is now feeling better. Each patient requires four doses," said Mst Shoili Khatun, in-charge nurse of the cardiology unit.

"When the director of the organisation learned about the situation at RMCH, he agreed to donate 2,500 injections free of cost," Shreyan said.

With this support, at least 500 patients will now receive Alteplase free of charge at RMCH, offering many families a chance to save their loved ones from death or lifelong disability.

Meanwhile, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum praised the intern doctor for his effort.

"I learned about his initiative to save lives through newspapers. He has compassion and kindness for people, which inspired him to act. I want this spirit of humanity to grow in every one of our young men and women," she said.

She was speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for three hostel buildings at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.