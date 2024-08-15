Rizwana vows stern action against corruption

Environment Ministry adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday warned that stern action will be taken if anyone from her ministry is found involved in corruption.

She made the remarks while exchanging views with the officials at the Forest Department.

Rizwana said the Wildlife Crime Control Unit should monitor bird markets at Katabon regularly.

"Legal action should be taken against all types of illegal bird trade and against traders who are cruel to animals," she said.

She sought cooperation from students to this end.

Earlier, the adviser visited the DOE and gave instructions to take effective steps against hill razing and river pollution.

She also urged for transparency and accountability from the DoE, including in the issuing of environmental clearance.