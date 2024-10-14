Rizwana urges responsible electronics manufacturing and e-waste management

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the environment, forest, and climate change adviser, today called on manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices by producing durable electronic goods and urged consumers to avoid prematurely discarding items due to passing trends.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Formal E-Waste Management," held today at Hotel Westin to mark International E-Waste Day, Rizwana emphasised the need for proper e-waste management as the government prepares to implement the E-Waste Rules 2021.

She encouraged active participation from stakeholders and urged individuals and organisations to contribute suggestions for the effective implementation of e-waste management policies. Stressing the importance of reducing waste, Rizwana advocated for promoting and regulating the recycling industry, and called for a comprehensive, nationwide system involving government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and citizens.

She also warned that informal handling of hazardous materials poses significant environmental and health risks.

Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), attended as the special guest, while Sumon Ahmed Sabir, chairperson of WEEE Society-Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

Md Shahinoor Islam of BUET presented a keynote paper titled "e-Waste Contains Both Hazardous and Valuable Materials: Stakeholders' Role in Transforming These into a Circular Economy".

The seminar brought together policymakers, environmental experts, and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and solutions for managing e-waste in Bangladesh, with particular focus on the dangers of informal recycling practices like open burning, which contribute to pollution and pose serious health risks.