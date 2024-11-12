Rizwana seeks UK support

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, yesterday emphasised the need for expanded support from the UK to implement the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

She also sought potential grant assistance from the British High Commission for the Department of Environment's (DoE) efforts to combat noise pollution.

Rizwana expressed these views during a meeting with Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, held at Secretariat.

The adviser highlighted the ministry's interest in collaborating with the UK to enhance its capacity for accessing and utilising Digital Sequencing Information (DSI) for environmental conservation. This engagement reaffirms the Ministry's high regard for the British High Commission's partnership and support.

Their discussion focused on key areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom on critical environmental and climate issues. Topics included climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, sustainable water management, and joint efforts to achieve Bangladesh's environmental and climate objectives.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships in climate action, particularly in advancing adaptation measures and mitigating climate impacts on vulnerable communities in Bangladesh. High Commissioner Cooke reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's vision for a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

The meeting reflects the ongoing dedication of both Bangladesh and the United Kingdom to collaborate on sustainable development and environmental protection, aiming for a greener and more resilient global community.