Rizwana clarifies hilsa export to India, rejects claims of gift

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, clarified today that hilsa is not being sent to India as a gift. It will be exported, with the Bangladesh government receiving the export revenue.

She emphasised that the export value is significant and should not be underestimated.

The adviser made these remarks to journalists after visiting the regulators of Muchhapur closure area in Companiganj, which was damaged by floods last month.

The adviser further said that although a decision has been made to export hilsa, the fish has not yet left Bangladesh.

"The price has already increased, so it's not accurate to say prices will rise further due to export. This matter is under the government's consideration," she added.

Addressing broader issues, she said, "Those who seek hilsa have supported anti-discrimination movements from the other side. We must recognise that we have many topics to discuss with our neighbours, and we should not let minor issues hinder dialogue."

Also present during the visit were Nazmul Ahsan, secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Khandaker Istiaq Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Noakhali, Munsi Amir Faisal, executive engineer of the Companiganj Water Development Board, and Anwar Hossain Patwary, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Companiganj.

During the visit, Nurul Alam Sikder, convener of the Companiganj upazila BNP, accused Abdul Quader Mirza, the brother of former bridge minister Obaidul Quader, of illegally lifting sand from the Muchhapur closure. In response, the adviser requested Nurul to submit a formal written complaint.