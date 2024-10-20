Rizwana calls for fair climate finance, stronger advocacy at COP29

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, today emphasised the need for fair climate finance and prioritisation of vulnerable populations in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Road to Baku: COP29 - Position of CSOs in Bangladesh on Climate Change," held at the Department of Environment in Dhaka, she called for an increase in the promised $100 billion in international climate funding.

While financial contributions from developed countries may help alleviate some challenges, the adviser stressed that true climate justice remains out of reach.

She reiterated Bangladesh's firm commitment to limiting global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius and called for greater focus on adaptation measures, particularly involving young people in climate action.

Rizwana also highlighted the importance of clearly addressing global challenges and advocating for ambitious mitigation efforts.

As Bangladesh prepares for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, she highlighted the critical role of civil society in shaping the country's climate policies.

Other speakers at the event included Abdul Hamid, director general of the Department of Environment; SM Munjurul Hannan Khan, executive director of Nature Conservation Management (NACOM); and Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh.

Discussions focused on Bangladesh's adaptation strategies, climate financing, and the role of local communities in building climate resilience.

The event concluded with a call for stronger advocacy at COP29 to ensure that the voices of vulnerable countries like Bangladesh are heard in global climate negotiations.