Rizwan Bin Farouq elected to Duke of Edinburgh’s int’l council

Businessperson Rizwan Bin Farouq has been elected as the international council (IC) member for the Asia Pacific sub region (South Asia) of Duke of Edinburgh's International Award for the 2025-2028 term.

At present, Farouq, managing director of B2M Technologies Ltd, is the Chairman of Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DEA) Foundation Bangladesh Board of Trustees.

In his new role, Farouq will collaborate with other IC members and work alongside the trustees of Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Association to address policy matters and oversee the operational functions of the International Award Foundation, DEA Foundation Bangladesh said in a media release yesterday.

His duties will include reviewing and approving Forum agendas and arrangements, ensuring implementation of Forum decisions, and accepting qualified National Award Operators as provisional members of the Association, added the release.

Farouq has been a dedicated advocate for youth development in Bangladesh through. In recognition of his 10 years of voluntary service, he was honoured with a Letter of Commendation and a Royal Mint Coin by Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh on International Volunteer Day in 2021-- an accolade given to only 100 individuals globally.