Rizvi placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed six people, including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, on a three-day remand each in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

The other accused are BNP Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, its Dhaka North City unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Bagerhat district unit Convener MA Salam and Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand appeal.

Earlier in the day, all six were shown arrested in the case after the DB inspector submitted an application.