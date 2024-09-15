Rivers in Dhaka, Barishal and Khulna divisions may swell in 24hrs: FFWC

The water level of rivers in Dhaka, Barishal and Khulna divisions may increase over 24 hours from 9:00am today, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

However, the water of all major rivers of the country is currently flowing below the danger level.

"Water levels of rivers in Dhaka, Barishal and Khulna divisions are increasing. According to meteorological agencies, a deep depression is located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas and heavy rainfall (44-88mm/24 hours) is expected over coastal areas and central parts of the country in the next 24 hours," it said.

In Chattogram division, the water level of Feni, Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers is decreasing whereas the water level of Muhuri, Halda and Gomti rivers is stable and flowing below the danger level.

According to the forecasts of the meteorological agencies, the water level of the rivers of Chattogram division may decrease for the next 3 days as the trend of heavy rains in the country and upstream is reduced.

Water level of the Brahmaputra river is decreasing, while Jamuna river's water level is stable and flowing below danger level. The water levels of Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may decrease at a slow pace for the next five days.

Ganges river water level is stable, while Padma river water level is increasing and flowing below danger level. The water level of Ganga-Padma river may remain stable for the next two days and the water level may increase for a further three days, but may flow below the danger level.

The water level of Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in Rangpur division is stable and flowing below danger level. The water level of these rivers may decrease at a slow rate for the next three days.

Water levels of Surma and Kushiara rivers in Sylhet division are decreasing and other major rivers like Manu and Khoai are stable and flowing below danger level.

The water level of main rivers of Sylhet division may decrease in next three days.