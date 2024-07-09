River waters recede in Kurigram, but flood persists

Although the water levels in the rivers are decreasing, the flood situation in Kurigram has not yet improved.

Since this morning, floodwaters have begun receding from the affected areas, but Brahmaputra and Dudhkumari rivers are still flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Lalmonirhat has improved as Dharla is now flowing below the danger mark.

According to Water Development Board (WDB) officials, water level in Brahmaputra river decreased by 12 cm over 24 hours. At 6:00am, it was flowing 44 cm above the danger level at Chilmari Point in Kurigram. The water level in Dudhkumar river decreased by 29 cm and was flowing 10 cm above the danger level at Pateshwari Point in Kurigram. Dharla flows 19 cm below the danger level at the Bridge Point of Kurigram. In Lalmonirhat, Dharla flows 19 cm below the danger level at Shimulbari Point.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of WDB in Kurigram, said the water in other rivers has started receding rapidly, but Brahmaputra is receding slowly. The flood situation has improved in Dharla and Dudhkumar shoals. The flood situation in Brahmaputra shoal remains unchanged. Onrush water from upstream India has stopped for now.

The flood situation in Brahmaputra shoal may improve in the next two days, he added.

Bablu Mia, chairman of Begumganj union parishad in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram, said that the water level in Brahmaputra has been decreasing since last night, with about two feet of water receding from the flood-affected areas.

If the flood situation improves in the next 2-3 days, the flood-hit people who came to the shelters will be able to return home, he added.

At least 1,35,000 people from 40,000 families in nine upazilas of Kurigram have been affected by floods. Additionally, 25,000 people from 7,000 families in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat have been affected, according to the relief and rehabilitation officers of the two districts.