River water is about diplomacy, not just politics

Says Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, yesterday called for immediate action on river water management between Bangladesh and its upstream neighbour.

Speaking during a visit to the flood-damaged Ballamukha embankment in Parshuram upazila of Feni, she emphasised that the time for government inaction on such critical issues is over.

"River water is not just about politics; it's about diplomacy and economics," she said during her visit.

"We are here to understand the suffering and expectations of our people and to engage in meaningful talks with the upstream country accordingly," she added.

The adviser highlighted the longstanding challenges surrounding the Teesta River, noting that despite 53 years of negotiations, no formal water-sharing agreement has been reached.

She urged both countries to prioritise the humanitarian aspect of the issue and work toward a consensus on water management and disaster response.

"Even if an agreement results in less water for us, we must save the people of our country. Our neighbour cannot ignore this demand," the adviser said.

She added that a framework for future discussions has been outlined and will be finalised after further consultations.