River land filled up, marked for sale in Jashore

A portion of the Mukteshwari river in Jashore has allegedly been filled up and marked for sale, sparking outrage among locals and environmental activists.

A signboard erected beside the filled-up section in Chanchra union's Bat Tala Bazar reads that the plot is for sale.

The encroached section, which flows beside the Kalibari temple in Bat Tala, has been fenced off with bamboo and levelled by the grabbers.

Locals alleged that the encroachment stretches from the western side of the temple to the eastern bank near Bat Tala village.

"We've seen this happening over the years. This river, once vital to the community, is being slowly erased," one resident said.

Mukteshwari River Conservation Committee convener Jahangir Alam said, "We've informed the administration several times. But due to lack of proper enforcement, these practices continue unabated."

Contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Jashore Sadar Md Anisur Rahman said he was unaware of the incident. "But now that we've received the report, necessary action will be taken after investigation," he said.

Locals said the encroached area is part of the river that flows towards Dhakuria via Satighata, known as Ziar Khal, which later branches into canals in Beel Haryana.

Locals said influential groups began farming fish by leasing the lower part of the Mukteshwari. Although water flow continued, residents said an influential group recently started filling the riverbed with soil from the north side of Bhaturia Narayanpur Road culvert to the junction of Ziar Khal, before putting up a signboard to sell plots.

"This river was part of our lives. I planted jute here, bathed cows and goats, and cultivated with its water. Now it is being claimed as private land," said Ahidul Islam of Chanchra Dakshinpara.

Another resident, Firoz Ahmed of Bhaturia Narayanpur village, said, "In many places there are complaints of encroaching to build structures or cultivate fish. But here the entire river has been filled. We do not understand how river land becomes private property."

Bangladesh Environment Movement (BAPA) Jashore convener Khandaker Azizul Haque said, "A part of the Mukteshwari River in Chanchra is being filled up and plots are being sold. Those involved in this encroachment and fraudulently grabbing the river's land must be given exemplary punishment immediately."

The phone number on the land sale signboard belongs to Nur Islam Nuru, a former peon of the Jashore registry office. He told reporters the land is privately owned by Jamal, Kamal and Munna of the area, and that he was selling on their behalf.

Kamal and Munna also claimed they had proper documents and were selling land they legally owned.

Jashore Sadar Sub-Register Amena Begum confirmed that they received a complaint. "Investigation is underway. Action will be taken against those involved after the investigation is completed," she said.

Jashore Water Development Board Executive Engineer Palash Kumar Banerjee said there is no way river land can become private property.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken after investigating the issue of river filling and encroachment," he added.