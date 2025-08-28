River dam leaves arable land submerged

An embankment built across the Boritala River at Gabbaria in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila has blocked the natural water flow, leaving vast areas waterlogged.

Hundreds of farmers in at least 40 villages under five unions are facing distress as nearly 50,000 acres of arable land remain inundated, they said.

At least 19 sluice gates in the area have become inoperative, while branch canals are silting up, worsening the crisis.

Residents said the Boritala once flowed through Dalbuganj and Mohipur unions. In 2015, the Water Development Board built a cross dam at Gabbaria point, cutting off tidal water flow. Since then, three connected canals have become nearly dead, while heavy silt has turned many branch canals into farmland.

"Due to the blockage in the Boritala River, people have built small dams at the Okkachora point of Bablatala canal to make ponds for fish farming," said Siddiq Mia, a farmer from Monsatali village.

"The river is gone. People can now walk across it. But once, fishermen made their living here," said Altaf, a farmer from Mirpur village. "If a sluice gate is built on the dam, we can get relief from this suffering."

Contacted, Kalapara UNO (acting) Yasin Sadek said, "We will look into the matter and take sustainable measures to ease the suffering of farmers and locals."

Kalapara WDB sub-assistant engineer Badsha Alam said, "This is an old project. I have little knowledge about it. However, I will inform higher authorities to take necessary steps."