Rise in partisanship contradicts vision of ‘new Bangladesh’

Says TIB

The rise in illegal occupation, partisanship, and extortion in sectors previously controlled by the fallen Awami League government and its leaders, is completely contrary to the vision of a "New Bangladesh," said Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday.

"The students envisioned a 'New Bangladesh' -- a well-governed and democratic nation that is free of coercion and all forms of abuse of power. Yet, since the fall of authoritarianism, we have seen a troubling rise in partisanship, illegal occupation, and efforts to dominate the political landscapes nationwide," reads a TIB statement.

In the statement, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said this current trend represents a betrayal of the dream of a "New Bangladesh".

"The Ant-Discrimination Movement opened up unprecedented opportunities for state reform and the establishment of a new political culture. However, those who view the gains… as merely their own political victory, while engaging in partisanship, illegal occupation, and extortion, pose a grave threat to the movement's core spirit," he said.

The anti-graft watchdog stated that those seizing the moment to "fill the void", left by the AL leaders and affiliates, with a mindset of "it's our time now," are following a self-destructive path.

"It threatens to nullify the sacrifices made during the movement. We are concerned about the tendency of some people to impose a new form of discriminatory social system from the wreckage of fallen authoritarianism, which is in direct contradiction to the core values of the anti-discrimination movement," added the statement.

All parties, including political organisations, should learn from the movement, said Iftekharuzzaman, adding that the fall of an authoritarian government should not be seen as an opportunity for personal, party, organisational interest or collective self-interest.